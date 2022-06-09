In state of the city speech, mayor says he wants youth to feel 'sense of coolness' in Saskatoon

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark’s state of the city address on Wednesday touched on the future of the downtown core and key issues facing the city.

It’s the first time in three years Clark delivered the speech in person due to the pandemic.

During a Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at TCU Place, Clark emphasized the city’s place in the world, saying 53 per cent of the growing population in the province is in Saskatoon.

Revitalizing the downtown core to draw in people from across the province, comparing it to Regina’s Mosaic stadium, was one of the main focuses of his speech.

“We need to create a quality of life and destination opportunities so that we don’t get flown over by people thinking that they can get something better, somewhere else,” Clark said during his speech.

Now that the pandemic has nearly crossed the finish line, the city wants to make downtown a fit for all ages.

“We’ll give the young generations here a sense of belonging, a sense of excitement, a sense of coolness in our city that could be very exciting,” he said.

However, the downtown core doesn’t come without its challenges. Clark says it’s important to make the area a safe place and acknowledged the concerns some have regarding the Saskatoon Tribal Council Wellness Centre.

The temporary shelter had its lease extended Wednesday afternoon

He said the centre is creating some “significant issues” along the block but if it were to close, it would be a much bigger challenge for the community.

When speaking with reporters following his speech, Clark touched on the proposed multi-use soccer stadium at the former site of Marquis Downs.

Clark says the city still has to learn more about details before it can put money into it.

“But they’re going to be coming to the planning development committee of this city on Monday and that’ll create an opportunity to really begin some more serious discussions,” Clark said.

Clark says in the next 10 years, the potential thriving downtown core will make Saskatoon a place the world talks about more.