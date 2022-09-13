In sermon, Saskatoon pastor says some claims of abuse are 'exaggerated'

The pastor of a Saskatoon church connected to a private school where physical abuse allegedly occurred said he believes some of the claims are "exaggerated."

"Some of the stories are true. Some of the stories I think are exaggerated. Some of them I don't know if they're true or not," Mile Two Church pastor Brien Johnson said in a sermon posted to YouTube on Sunday.

"We've got to trust that the truth is going to come to light and we want the truth to come to light," Johnson said.

Former students of Legacy Christian Academy, previously known as Saskatoon Christian Centre Academy, recently came forward alleging that staff routinely paddled students and engaged in "controlling and abusive" behaviour — including a "gay exorcism." https://saskatoon.ctvnews.ca/gay-exorcism-physical-abuse-alleged-by-former-students-of-saskatoon-school-1.6014253

The church and pastor have previously declined interview requests made by CTV News. The sermon represents Johnson's most extensive public remarks concerning the contraversy.

In his sermon, Johnson said the church underwent "significant changes" more than seven years ago after its leaders "realized there were some shifts to be made."

"It's easy to fall into the trap of beginning to love your religion, more than you love the people for whom your religion was given," Johnson said.

"What can end up happening is that you can actually end up hurting people with the religion that you claim was given for people and actually end up using your faith and your religion as a weapon that actually ends up hurting other people," Johnson said.

Saskatoon Police Service conducted an investigation into the historical allegations and turned its findings over to the Crown prosecutor's office

A proposed class action lawsuit also alleges sexual abuse occurred in connection with the church.

In the wake of the allegations, the Saskatchewan government said it would appoint an administrator to oversee the private school the church operates and two additional schools which employ staff members connected with the allegations.

In light of the allegations, Saskatchewan's children and youth advocate has launched an investigation into the province's independent school system.