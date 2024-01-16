IN PICTURES: What Sask. teachers said with their picket signs
Saskatchewan teachers raided their craft supplies ahead of their one-day strike. Here's what some of them decided to say with their signs on picket lines in Saskatoon.
One teacher's sign says support for newer English speakers is not keeping pace with immigration. (Laura Woodward/CTV News)
Simpsons-inspired designs were popular among striking Saskatchewan teachers. (Laura Woodard/CTV News)
A striking teacher holds a sign while picketing in Saskatoon. (Laura Woodward/CTV News)
Pop music references were popular on teachers' signs. (Laura Woodward/CTV News)
Taylor Swift served as inspiration for some signs. (Laura Woodward/CTV News)
On Saskatoon teacher hopes the advice of rapper Vanilla Ice can help move things along. (Laura Woodward/CTV News)
"Comic Book Guy" from The Simpsons weighs in on Saskatchewan's labour strife. (Laura Woodward/CTV News)
Another self-proclaimed "Swfitie" included Taylor Swift in her design. (Laura Woodward/CTV News)
Another weather-related sign was spotted on a picket line. (Laura Woodward/CTV News Saskatoon)
Not to be outdone, the Saskatchewan government had some signs of its own. (Laura Woodward/CTV News)
