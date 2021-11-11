In pictures: Saskatoon area's 10 most expensive home listings

SASKATOON -

According to the Saskatchewan Realtor's Association, Saskatoon's average home price in October was $375,636 but those looking at the upper end of the market have some tantalizing options..

Here's a look at the 10 most expensive home listings in the Saskatoon area.

934 SASKATCHEWAN CRESCENT EAST $3,490,000

Saskatoon's most expensive home listing was originally offered at a $4.6 million asking price but has since been "discounted."

In its realtor.ca listing, the home is billed as an "entertainer's dream" with an "ultra-private" rear courtyard. It also features what is likely the most distinctive bathtub in the city,

111 SASKATCHEWAN CRESCENT WEST $2,999,900

This four-bedroom listing boasts three river-view decks, a "bright" walkout basement and "rare direct river access."

832 SASKATCHEWAN CRESCENT EAST $2,790,000

Another listing situated among the parade of ultra-luxury homes along Saskatchewan Crescent.

RM OF CORMAN PARK $2,454,000

This five-bedroom listing is located in Edgemont Park Estates. The development, located just outside of the city, features family-friendly amenities including an outdoor hockey rink, a youth zip-line and two playgrounds.

870 UNIVERSITY DRIVE $2,395,000

Back within the city limits, this listing comes in at number five. The home, built in the early 1900s has undergone a "meticulous and extensive" renovation splitting it into five separate suites.

200 GREENBRYRE LANE $2,295,000

Heading back outside the city, a large remote-controlled screened deck is among the perks highlighted in this Greenbryer home's listing.

321 GREENBRYRE LANE $2,149,900

Another Greenbryer listing, this walkout bungalow backs the community's golf course and features covered patio with hot tub to enjoy the view.

322 GREENBRYRE LANE $2,149,000

Right next door, coming in at number eight, this Greenbryre listing promises "luxurious simplicity" with a transparent facade that fills every room with natural light.

RM OF CORMAN PARK $2,129,900

Staying outside the city limits, the listing for "The Four Winds Estate" gushes over the "unforgettable setting" this massive 70-acre estate offers.

319 ZIMMER TERRACE $1,999,900

Coming in at the number 10 spot, and back inside the city limits, this listing for a "one of a kind property" designed by its owner is complete with a four-bedroom guest house.

-- All images from realtor.ca