In pictures: Here are the 10 most expensive house listings in the Saskatoon area

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London