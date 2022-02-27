In pictures: Here are the 10 most expensive house listings in the Saskatoon area

Saskatoon saw an easing in new home listings in January and low inventory, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.

The inventory of 881 units available was 30 per cent below long-term averages and the lowest January level since 2010.

The benchmark price of $328,600 was nearly six per cent higher than last January.

But while selection may be limited and prices high, the city's top-end properties still have a lot to offer.

Here are the 10 most expensive home listings in the Saskatoon area.

This seven-bedroom, two-bathroom home, with a total area of 3,668 square feet, sits on a 10-acre lot in the RM of Aberdeen. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in closet, additional built-in cabinetry and a four-piece ensuite with double sinks and an oversized shower. Another bonus: annual property taxes are only $912.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms spread over 4,684 square feet, this house is billed as an "entertainers dream." It has a private rear courtyard in which to entertain or relax, with a built-in cooking area, outside TV, recessed spa into the maintenance-free deck and large dining area. Alternatively, you could enjoy the sunset from the second-floor balcony.

If you need a spacious home, this could be a great fit. The property is 2,836 square feet on the top two floors with an additional 2,400 square feet in the basement, which includes a concrete hallway under the back yard leading to the theatre room, powder room and storage room underneath the garage. The basement also offers an office, two bedrooms with their own ensuites, a second laundry room, a sitting room, and a hallway to a theatre room.

This listing is about more than just the house, as high-end as it is. Edgemont Park Estates features outdoor amenities such as a hockey rink, adult fitness equipment, two playgrounds, a youth zip-line, and walking trails. This home comes with more than 4,000 square feet of developed space plus an at-grade triple car garage.

Built in the early 1900s as one of Saskatoon's original mansions, this home has been renovated and restored — addressing wiring, plumbing and mechanical issues. In addition, the backyard has been re-landscaped to ensure water drains away from the house. You can now enjoy a 4,109 square foot home with strong character and modern conveniences while being just a short walk to the river, Broadway, downtown, and the university.

Come for the six-burner Thor gas range, among other stainless steel appliances. Stay for the garden doors to the large, remote-controlled screened deck in which to appreciate the country view. Stay later for the Grand piano which is sure to entertain guests. And that's not to mention the 19-foot by 17-foot master bedroom complete with an electric fireplace.

If you need wide-open spaces — and room for your ponies — this nearly 70-acre property could be a perfect fit. The estate features a barn with seven stables, along with an RV garage/shop with a mezzanine to keep vehicles and equipment out of the elements. Kids can enjoy a custom playground with houses, bridges, swings, slides, trampoline and horseshoe toss. The house itself is a four-bedroom, five-bathroom affair coming in at 2,737 square feet. The estate is located 10 minutes west of Saskatoon.

At 1,972 square feet, this home is a bit smaller than others on the list — but it's designed for "luxurious simplicity" and purposeful, functional living. Residents will enjoy a transparent façade, filling each room with natural light and offering a view of a tranquil lake. The grounds feature a reflecting pool, decking, manicured plantings, irrigation, integrated lighting and limestone planters.

This home promises to make a memorable first impression with a vaulted entryway, as a two-sided fireplace leads into a large living room with windows extending from the hardwood floors to the ceilings and opening into the adjacent dining and kitchen area. And when you need to get some work done, the large office comes with custom espresso built-ins.

If you want a home with a view, look no further, as this 3,300 square foot home boasts 93 feet of river view frontage with excellent sightlines. The exterior is clad in natural stone, real board and batten cedar siding and cedar shakes. The yard is landscaped with multiple mature trees and shrubs and finished with river rock and cedar mulch. Inside, you'll find a high-end cherry wood package that includes two vaulted ceilings, solid cherry doors, baseboards and window casings. All cabinetry is also cherry wood.

