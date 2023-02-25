In Pictures: 5 most expensive condos in Saskatoon

Housing sales have slowed in Saskatoon and listings are the lowest they’ve been since 2008, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.

Yet, those still looking to get into the real estate market can opt for luxury living in condo units available. Here are five of the most expensive condos on the market for the Saskatoon area.

2340 424 Spadina Crescent East, $1,299,900

2340 424 Spadina Crescent East (Realtor.ca)

Located downtown with stunning views of the South Saskatchewan River, parks and every bridge in the city, this three-bedroom, 2.5 bath home is on the 23rd floor. It offers 2,560 square feet, which includes quartz countertops with marble design, central air and remote controlled window coverings. The building also features an indoor pool, waterslides, hot tub, rooftop deck grilling area, and an exercise area.

203 404 Cartwright Street, $1,082,500

203 404 Cartwright Street (Realtor.ca)

Overlooking The Willows golf course and spectacular views of the prairie skyline, this two-bedroom, two bath home offers 2,153 square feet of living space. The condo has a west-facing private balcony, a large storage room, and a den. It also features control 4 audio equipment for entertainment.

1 1007 Osler Street, $839,900

1 1007 Osler Street (Realtor.ca)

Located near the University of Saskatchewan, this three-bedroom, three-bath condo offers 1608 square feet. The three-level home has a kitchen and living space on the main level, with two bedrooms spacious enough for king-size beds, and a 4-piece bathroom on the second level. On the top level is the Master bedroom with a private bathroom, walk-in closet and large windows. The home also comes with in-floor heating for those cold winter nights.

1108 902 Spadina Crescent East, $764,900

1108 902 Spadina Crescent East (Realtor.ca)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo has panoramic views of the river, city skyline and bridges. With 1368 square feet, this home has white corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in shelving, hardwood floors and high-end window coverings. There is also a den and storage space. The wrap around deck provides an ideal space for barbecues. The building has exercise facilities and guest suites for rent on-site.

336 623 Saskatchewan Crescent, $669,900

336 623 Saskatchewan Crescent (Realtor.ca)

With over 1700 square feet, this two-bedroom, two bath condo has a lot of luxury to offer. It features lots of natural light, hardwood floors, granite countertops and a den. There are also three storage units included. The condo is located close to many walking paths along the river and easy access to Riversdale, downtown, Broadway and 8th street.