Another Saskatoon house fire is being blamed on smokers not properly butting out.

Fire crews were called to Whelan Crescent just before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, where they found flames coming from two homes and smoke billowing into the sky.

No one was inside either home at the time. One dog was removed from a home, but did not survive.

The fire department says the fire originated on a deck, and suspect it was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. The fire then spread to the neighbouring home.

Estimated damages are $750,000.