

CTV Saskatoon





A woman has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death after a fatal crash near Battleford.

The RCMP was called to the crash on Highway 4 south of Battleford on Tuesday morning.

A car with two people inside was travelling northbound on the highway when a truck travelling west on a grid road failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the passenger side of the vehicle.

A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amber Rosette, 27, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

She is in custody and will appear in Battlefords Provincial Court on Wednesday.