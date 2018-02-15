

CTV Saskatoon





A man is facing charges after the SUV he was allegedly driving crashed into a power pole on Saskatoon’s Airport Drive.

The single-vehicle collision, which left traffic obstructed, occurred Thursday morning on Airport Drive’s 2000 block, according to police.

The man, 29, who police allege was involved in a hit-and-run crash before hitting the power pole, was charged with impaired driving, exceeding .08 and assaulting a police officer.