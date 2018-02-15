Impaired driving charges laid after SUV hits power pole on Airport Drive
A power pole sits leaning on Airport Drive after it was struck by an SUV on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 11:29AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 15, 2018 7:05PM CST
A man is facing charges after the SUV he was allegedly driving crashed into a power pole on Saskatoon’s Airport Drive.
The single-vehicle collision, which left traffic obstructed, occurred Thursday morning on Airport Drive’s 2000 block, according to police.
The man, 29, who police allege was involved in a hit-and-run crash before hitting the power pole, was charged with impaired driving, exceeding .08 and assaulting a police officer.
