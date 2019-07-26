

CTV Saskatoon





A male driver has been charged with impaired driving after a crash on 14th Street East early Friday morning.

The driver fled the scene, police say. When it was no longer drivable due to the damage sustained, he abandoned it on Spinks Drive and fled on foot, police say.

Police found him in the 400 block of Acadia Drive.

The collision caused damage to two other vehicles and perhaps some yards and city property in the West College Park area, police say.