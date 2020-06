SASKATOON -- An impaired driver who killed an 11-year-old girl in a crash near Warman has been sentenced.

The Schnurr family was driving on Highway 305 toward Warman just before Christmas in 2018.

Anthony McClelland was driving in the wrong lane and speeding when the vehicles collided. Eleven-year-old Sophie Schnurr died.

McCelland was sentenced to four years in prison for the crime, he pleaded guilty last Novembeer