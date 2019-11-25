

Josh Lynn





SASKATOON -- A tip from a 911 caller led to the arrest of an impaired driver who blew over two times over the legal limit, according to police.

The RM of Corman Park's police service shared images from a traffic stop in a Facebook post Saturday evening.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Martensville RCMP detachment, where he underwent a breathalyzer test, police said in the post.

In the post, Corman Park Police said the driver blew .21 and .20 during his test.

That's over twice the legal blood alcohol limit of .08, or 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

The driver was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, police said in the post.