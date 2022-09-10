‘Impact on growth and development’: U of S study examines nutrition of dairy products for kids

A University of Saskatchewan led study will take a comprehensive look at the role dairy plays in child development.

“We just like to know what is happening in terms of the intake of dairy, and then how it has impact on growth and development,” principal investigator of the study and U of S professor Hassan Vatanparast told CTV News.

“This study is about looking into overall nutrition and growth and development in children.”

The study will run for two-and-a-half years and will involve participants aged 5-11 years.

Researchers from various disciplines will evaluate children every six months, examining factors like physical growth, cognitive development, bone density and content, and body composition.

“In terms of physical measures, we have sophisticated methods like measuring bone body composition (and) measuring some hormones that are important, that are related to growth and development,” Vatanparast explained.

“While dairy products contain significant amounts of nutrients required for children’s healthy growth and development, we do not know the specific contribution of dairy foods to Canadian children’s growth and development,” the U of S study webpage said.

According to the university, there are nine investigators, three students and two staff involved.

Vatanparast said they were hoping to include nearly 160 children as participants.

The study is running thanks to a grant from the Dairy Farmers of Canada, a non-profit organization that promotes the nutrition of dairy products.