

CTV Saskatoon





The trial of Robert Major heard Wednesday morning from the semi driver that was T-boned by Major’s Dodge Ram carrying six passengers.

Court heard how moments before impact the semi driver saw something out of the corner of his eye as he approached Langham westbound on Highway 16.

As he turned his head to look south he felt like a bomb had gone off, he told court.

The impact knocked his glasses off his face and pushed his truck into the ditch, jack-knifed.

He scrambled to find his cell phone and called 911, he said.

When he exited his truck he had no idea what hit him and couldn’t see Major’s truck, he said.

After a first responder arrived on scene, the semi driver walked down the passenger side of his trailers and saw Major’s front end and could hear a man’s voice in the wreckage saying, “there’s kids in here, hurry.”

Major faces 12 counts of negligence and dangerous driving causing death and boldly harm.

The Crown’s case is set to continue Wednesday afternoon.