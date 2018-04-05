

Saskatoon’s first IMAX theatre is coming soon.

The cinema is set to open next month at Scotiabank Theatre in the city’s downtown.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring The IMAX Experience to the Saskatoon community as we continue to provide our guests with a variety of enhanced movie-watching options," said Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob in a news release.

The specialty theatre will feature surround sound and a screen stretching from floor to ceiling and wall to wall.

“Cineplex has led the way in providing unsurpassed entertainment experiences in Canada and we know that movie-goers in Saskatoon will love watching Hollywood’s hottest blockbusters with crystal-clear images and cutting-edge sound through the incredibly immersive IMAX format,” IMAX Theatres president Mark Welton said.

It will be the 25th IMAX location within Cineplex theatres in Canada.