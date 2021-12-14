Imagine Dragons to hit stage in Saskatoon next year
In this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo, Imagine Dragons perform at the EA Sports Bowl at The Armory in Minneapolis. Imagine Dragons will perform at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 4, 2019, to help kick off the NFL's 100th season. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Saskatoon -
Imagine Dragons has added nine dates to their Mercury World Tour, including a stop in Saskatoon.
The band famous for massive hits like "Radioactive" and "Believer" will take the stage at SaskTel Centre next April.
Tickets for the April 17 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.