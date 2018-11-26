Several local businesses in Saskatoon are cashing in on Cyber Monday - expected to set a new record this year, according to Adobe Analytics - and online shopping.

“A lot of our competition is online like Amazon and Chapters,” said Peter Garden, owner of Turning the Tide Book Store.

“We decided that it was important to offer that service as well.”

Garden started offering online shopping to his customers three years ago. He said since then, sales have increased and he’s reached a larger audience, shipping products all across the country.

SaskMade Marketplace also offers online shopping.

“We have seven orders we’re working on right now, and they’re from everywhere. We have one that’s going to Ontario, and a couple to the UK. So it’s quite a wide variety,” manager Jenni Schrenk told CTV News.

Marketing professional Harley Rivet with Deep Dish Digital said it’s important for businesses to have an online presence.

“If you’re not online, do you even exist?” Rivet said.

“One of the first things people will do when they want to research something … is they’ll turn online … if you’re not there and you’re not being found, you know you’re at a serious disadvantage,” he said.

Although offering online shopping means businesses will usually have to pay a monthly fee to offer the option, Rivet said the benefits typically outweigh the fees.

He said online shopping is the way of the future.

“Online shopping is increasing year after year and it’s just a continued trend,” he said.