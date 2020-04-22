Sudden loss of vision, or a foreign object stuck in your eye?

A Saskatoon optometrist says either of these cases constitutes a medical emergency and recommends you call an eye care provider immediately.

Dr. Warren Toews with the YXE Vision Group says his office on Stonebridge Boulevard is only taking emergency eye-care patients and he urges people not to be shy if they think they need emergency attention.

“If some of those conditions are left unchecked, untreated and undiagnosed that could cause some long term vision problems for that patient,” he said.

Since the provincial government ordered non-essential services to shut down across Saskatchewan, optometrists, dentists, chiropractors and massage therapists are only providing emergency services.

Toews said eye abrasions, eye infections, and sudden vision loss all constitute emergencies.

“The best advice is if you have any doubt, make sure you call to make sure something doesn’t get missed,” Toews said. “Some of those conditions if they’re caught soon obviously the patient can recover very quickly with minimal disruption to their vision.”

The College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CDSS) has updated its COVID-19 resources and instructions to dentists.

As of April 14, the CDSS defines a dental emergency as a person needing immediate attention to address oral trauma, pain, infection, bleeding or other medical complication.

The CDSS said a professional makes a judgement call for any emergency care.

“CDSS members are not to provide routine or urgent care to patients. CDSS members are strongly recommended to only provide emergency dental care that fits within the description laid out,” the CDSS website says.