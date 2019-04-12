A lack of moisture has some Saskatchewan farmers concerned for this upcoming growing season.

Most of Saskatchewan’s soil is drier than average, according to the Canadian government’s satellite map. Soil in the Eston and Yorkton area is more than 10 per cent drier than normal.

“You know the old adage, ‘Rain makes grain’ and it really is true – if it don’t rain, it don’t grow,” said Jeff Hoiness, a grower near Allan, Sask.

Hoiness said the potholes in his land are typically filled with water, but this year – dry as a bone.

The lack of soil moisture comes weeks after Canada’s trade dispute with China over canola.

“It's one more thing that I think a lot of guys are feeling beat down about,” said Hoiness.

Peas could be part of more farmers’ rotations this season, as they are more tolerant to dry conditions, according to a Saskatoon agronomist.

“It makes them very attractive in the drier parts of the province,” said Sherrilyn Phelps, the agronomy manager at Saskatchewan Pulse Growers.

Phelps said with the dry soil come certain pests.

“Cutworms still do well under dry conditions. So insects might be a little more risky,” she said.

Hoiness said he plans to seed at the end of the month and is crossing his fingers for summer showers to provide the needed moisture.