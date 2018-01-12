A section of Idylwyld Drive North will be closed to drivers Sunday morning to allow for the replacement of overhead guide signs, the city says.

Lane closures will be in effect starting at 4 a.m. The city says work is expected to be completed by noon, pending any weather delays. The lane closures to be aware of on Idylwyld Drive North include the northbound lanes at 51st Street. Traffic will be detoured northbound at the 51 Street exit ramps, according to the city. The 51st Street access ramp to Idylwyld Drive northbound will also be closed during construction.

Avenue C and access to the airport will not be impacted by the closure. The city says it will also have detour signs in place well in advance of the work zones to direct traffic around the area.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and find a different route around the area if possible. They’re also asked to drive with caution, obey all detour signs, and watch for pedestrians and construction workers.