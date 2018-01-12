Idylwyld Drive North closed Sunday for sign replacements
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 6:37AM CST
A section of Idylwyld Drive North will be closed to drivers Sunday morning to allow for the replacement of overhead guide signs, the city says.
Lane closures will be in effect starting at 4 a.m. The city says work is expected to be completed by noon, pending any weather delays. The lane closures to be aware of on Idylwyld Drive North include the northbound lanes at 51st Street. Traffic will be detoured northbound at the 51 Street exit ramps, according to the city. The 51st Street access ramp to Idylwyld Drive northbound will also be closed during construction.
Avenue C and access to the airport will not be impacted by the closure. The city says it will also have detour signs in place well in advance of the work zones to direct traffic around the area.
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and find a different route around the area if possible. They’re also asked to drive with caution, obey all detour signs, and watch for pedestrians and construction workers.
More Stories
- Jury finds nightclub owner Skipp Anderson guilty of sexual assault
- Heat back for nearly all SaskEnergy customers affected by line rupture near Melfort 2
- Idylwyld Drive North closed Sunday for sign replacements
- Saskatoon company fined $420K after workplace death 1
- How 14-year-olds may help choose Saskatchewan’s next premier 1
- Rail joint cracks led to potash train derailment near Saskatoon: TSB
- Federal funding will go long way for Sask. Indigenous police force 1
- Saskatoon holds only Canadian spot on New York Times travel list 2