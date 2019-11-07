SASKATOON -- A group of local doctors and researchers is looking at childhood pain this week in Saskatoon in conjunction with National Pain Awareness Week.

The goal is to bring pediatric pain to the forefront in the hopes of having better treatment.

They’re examining headaches, back, abdominal and limb pains.

University of Saskatchewan Department of Pediatrics associate professor Dr. Krista Baerg said identifying pain early in childhood and helping kids access resources to manage the pain can help them achieve their potential at school and in life.

“One in five children will experience chronic pain and about five per cent overall have pain related disability, so this is when chronic pain goes on to interfere in attendance at school or everyday activities."

Baerg is leading a nationwide study which will identify new cases of complex regional pain syndrome with the hopes of gaining insight into the effects on children.

Those findings are expected in 2020