SASKATOON -- Recent ice testing by the Saskatoon Fire Department has determined that ice thickness is no longer suitable for winter recreational use, according to a City of Saskatoon news release.

The ice must reach a minimum thickness of at least eight inches to be considered safe. Fire crews will be visiting recreational storm ponds in the coming days to update the posted signage to read “No Skating”.

Additionally, ice on the South Saskatchewan River has also started to melt. The ice that covers this body of water is unpredictable and is therefore never safe for winter recreational use, the city says.

Community members are asked to never venture out onto the ice that covers sections of the South Saskatchewan River.