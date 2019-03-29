A Saskatoon woman is suing the manufacturer of a painkiller drug after getting addicted to the medication.

Alicia Yashcheshen alleges Janssen Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Inc. didn’t properly advertise the risks associated with Tramacet, according to a statement of claim.

Yashcheshen said she received samples of the drug about 14 years ago, after breaking her clavicle in a car crash. After trying a sample pack, she got a prescription for the opioid.

“It killed the pain, but it also gave me a high – like a euphoric feeling. Day by day, I was needing more and more. I was taking upwards of 40 to 50 pills a day,” Yashcheshen told CTV News.

Yashcheshen eventually ended up in rehab to address her addiction to Tramacet.

“I was throwing up and believe I was overdosing,” she said,

She is suing the manufacturers of Tramacet for more than $2 million to cover costs associated with her addiction, and for pain and suffering.

“Those three years were gone. I wasted them chasing after these pills. I believe the pills changed who I was, and to this day, changed parts of my personality that will never come back,” Yashcheshen said.

A spokesperson for Janssen Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Inc. refused to comment.

“We are not able to comment on active litigation.”

14 deaths in 10 years caused by tramadol: Health Canada

Tramacet is advertised as being a weak opioid, but a Saskatoon pharmacist said it can depend on a person’s metabolism.

“It can actually become more potent, [your body] can metabolize it into something that is potentially much more active than it originally was,” said Kelly Kizlyk, a medication information consultant at the College of Pharmacy.

Yashcheshen said it was easy to access Tramacet - she got simultaneous prescriptions from multiple doctors. She wants the regulations around Tramacet to be more strict, to avoid future addictions.

Yashcheshen is calling on Health Canada to regulate tramadol, the main ingredient in Tramacet, in the same way it regulates morphine and codeine.

Health Canada said it’s moving in this direction.

“Given the ongoing devastating impacts of the opioid crisis, Health Canada is moving forward with a proposal to add tramadol to Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,” André Gagnon, a spokesperson for Health Canada, said in an email to CTV News.

There were 14 deaths and 78 “adverse events” caused by tramadol-containing products from 2008 to 2018, according to Health Canada.