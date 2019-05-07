Playing hockey has helped 10-year-old Roan Dahlen cope with cancer.

The right winger was diagnosed with Leukemia three years ago and is now in the homestretch of treatment –which has included chemotherapy, steroids, plenty of hospital stays, muscle aches and lost hair.

“I was pretty emotional at the start. I threw it off my mind and thought about hockey and getting back to it.”

His mother, Coralee Abbott, said finding the right words isn’t easy for any child, which is why Roan laced-up in gold to express his situation. The colour gold symbolizes pediatric cancer, a cause the family is passionate about.

“Childhood cancer still isn’t the most talked about forms of cancer. There are kids struggling every day,” Abbott said.

Wearing gold laces acted as a way for Roan to be a voice for those too sick to play.

His coach said the whole team, and players across the province, quickly followed the gold lace movement.

“They’re always lifting your spirits up when you’re down and being around a team atmosphere is a great thing for kids and it builds lifelong friendships and lifelong skills,” Junior Blades coach Clarke Wilm said.

Roan said he has found best friends through the sport.

“I have two good friends: Brayden and Sam. They’re my besties, so they’ve been a really good part of my life,” he said.

Roan is expected to finish his treatment of oral chemo this week.

“I’m really excited,” he said.

Abbott said May 16 will be a day of celebration, Roan’s first day post-treatment.

He will continue to undergo monthly checkups and after three months he’ll have a catheter in his chest removed.

Abbott said the family hopes to do some travelling and find their “different normal.”