SASKATOON -- WHOLife Journal is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

“It's quite a milestone for me actually,” said creator Melva Armstrong. “I find it hard to believe I've done that.”

Since getting its start in 1995, the journal has focused on living a healthy lifestyle with an emphasis on mind and body.

"It's a natural health and wellness magazine,” Armstrong said. “It's for those people that like to do things in a natural way."

The journal has grown from just 16 pages and financially breaking even in 1995 to where it is now.

"I was inspired to do it 25 years ago,” said Armstrong. “And it's been a labour of love, and I would say that it's really evolved over the 25 years."

Armstrong says that the decision to create the magazine came after she obtained her creative writing degree.

The journal has province-wide reach, which is an accomplishment worth praising says friend and business partner, Carol Marriott

"I think it shows the strength of a vision,” said Marriott “And how, if you're doing what you love, you can persevere and that people will support you and people will come out of the woodwork to find a way to support you."

With the 25 year milestone under her belt, Armstrong looks to continue her work on the journal.

"At some point,” said Armstrong. “Who knows what I'll do next, but I feel that I'll just continue doing it because it's part of my love of life."