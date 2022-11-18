'I want to represent myself': Man accused of killing wife takes on murder trial without a lawyer

Greg Fertuck has chosen to represent himself for the rest of his first-degree murder trial.

Fertuck made the decision in a court meeting on Friday where he called himself an “innocent victim.”

“The truth never perishes. That’s why I want to represent myself,” Fertuck told the judge, by video from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Fertuck is accused of shooting his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck, at a gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask., nearly seven years ago.

Her body has never been found.

Fertuck’s original lawyers withdrew from the case mid-trial after Fertuck went behind their backs to make complaints about them to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

Fertuck said he has been kept in a “dog cage,” referencing his more than three years in remand, and expressed a desire for a new bail hearing.

Justice Richard Danyliuk acknowledged Fertuck’s right to represent himself, but highly advised he proceed with a new lawyer.

Danyliuk said his priority is keeping the trial fair, so he’s sending Fertuck a handbook for self-represented litigants, written by the Canadian Judicial Council.

Defence lawyer Brent Little was appointed to advise Fertuck when his lawyers withdrew.

Danyliuk said he’s considering appointing Little as an “amicus curiae” — a friend of the court — to provide independent insight when needed.

Fertuck’s trial began in September 2021 but has been filled with delays — largely due to COVID-19 and the discovery of the alleged murder weapon.

The case is back on Dec. 20 to decide the next steps.