SASKATOON -- Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois says she’s running for reelection in the fall.

"We have all been through trying times recently, and upon reflection, it has made me more determined than ever to do whatever I can to help Saskatoon rebound, recover, and thrive,” Dubois said in a news release.

“I have the determination and the drive required for the role, and I want to continue to make a difference in the city of Saskatoon.”

Dubois' priorities are lower taxes, improving basic services such as roads and sidewalks, and ensuring that her ward’s residents feel safe and live well, she says.

She represented Ward 10 on Council from 2003-2012 and was elected in Ward 9 in 2016.