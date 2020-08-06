Advertisement
'I want to continue to make a difference': Saskatoon city councillor Bev Dubois announces reelection bid
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 12:01PM CST Last Updated Thursday, August 6, 2020 12:05PM CST
Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois smiles during a ceremony at Saskatoon City Hall Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 to swear in the city’s newest councillors and mayor.
SASKATOON -- Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois says she’s running for reelection in the fall.
"We have all been through trying times recently, and upon reflection, it has made me more determined than ever to do whatever I can to help Saskatoon rebound, recover, and thrive,” Dubois said in a news release.
“I have the determination and the drive required for the role, and I want to continue to make a difference in the city of Saskatoon.”
Dubois' priorities are lower taxes, improving basic services such as roads and sidewalks, and ensuring that her ward’s residents feel safe and live well, she says.
She represented Ward 10 on Council from 2003-2012 and was elected in Ward 9 in 2016.