The Enwaya family fled Iraq to build a better life in Saskatoon about seven years ago.

Last month, a friend said the family questioned their move to Canada after their 31-year-old son, Mark, was killed.

Enwaya was found shot in an alley near the family’s Pleasant Hill home on March 12.

“It’s still quite fresh for [the family],” said Gina Bak, who taught Enwaya, his younger sister and parents English when they moved to Saskatoon.

“We cried together for a good 10 minutes. [Enwaya’s mother] was like, ‘When those two teens were reckless and shot Mark, they shot me. They shot my daughter and they shot my husband – because we all feel dead inside.”

Two boys, 17 and 15 years old, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Enwaya’s death.

Family loses son and primary source of income

Bak said Enwaya was the breadwinner of the family and was shot as he was getting home from his job at Star Egg.

She said the family is now struggling to make ends meet.

“And to me, that’s not ok – especially when you’re grieving,” Bak said.

Bak, a teacher, started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family pay their bills and buy groceries.

“I just want them to know there’s a community in Saskatoon who will support them, and that they’re not alone,” she said.

“I want this to mean more than just money … to know, the world is not as miserable and terrible as it feels.”