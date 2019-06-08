

CTV Saskatoon





In 2017 Mosebalaton Uwechi and her family immigrated to Canada from Nigeria. She left behind a career in banking, determined to offer her daughter a better future.

It's that determination that lead her to take part in Saskatoon’s second annual Women Learning Code Workshop.

“I've always believed that there is nothing I can't do,” Uwechi said. “I'm not God but I believe if I put my mind to it, then it will come out well.”

It’s her first step in achieving her goal; a career in I.T.

The workshop is run by Canada Learning Code, a national charity that offers digital coding education to minority groups across Canada.

“There are apps and there are websites that are primarily used by women but they are primarily made by men,” organizer Christina Sitkowski said. “So we think it makes sense that since diverse people are using these tools they should also have access to creating them.”

The program includes a ‘pay what you can’ option that gives partisans the freedom to learn code, without a financial barrier.

The participants learned JavaScript, and are able to visualize data by the end of the workshop.

Now there are 37 Canada Learning Code chapters across the country. Organizers hope that figure will grow as more Canadians learn I.T. skills.