SASKATOON -- As we approach one year of living with COVID-19 in Saskatoon, Samantha Horswill and Colleen McBride are reflecting on our community’s mental health.

Horswill is a registered doctoral psychologist and McBride is a counsellor and clinical social worker. They both recognize the past year has been difficult for many in our community.

“It’s a lot about helping people to work to understand that sometimes survival is actually more than we think of what it is,” explained Horswill. “Sometimes survival is not just good enough, but literally all that we need to be doing, and that in itself is rewarding to survive through something like this.”

Horswill and McBride have seen their clients struggle at times with their ability to cope during the pandemic. Horswill uses the analogy of a cup filling up with the stresses of the day. Each person has their own strategies to keep their cup from overflowing, but she says COVID-19 has made that task difficult.

“All of a sudden somebody fills up the cup with 90 percent coronavirus and what do you do with that ten percent you’re left with,” Horswill asked YXE Underground host Eric Anderson. “The room you have left in your cup is going to be so much smaller than before a major crisis like this.”

There are, however, some mental health positives coming out of the pandemic. McBride says because our community is going through a shared experience, people are showing more generosity and compassion towards one another.

“Now, because we’ve all had this experience and we have an understanding of how we can all feel pretty lonely and challenged sometimes, I think we’re recognizing that we’re more relatable and other people are more relatable to us,” she explained. “I think we’ve found a lot more compassion and understanding towards hopefully ourselves but also towards other people.”