'I never will forget': Court hears victim impact statements after Saskatoon man fatally stabbed by teen neighbour

Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench heard the voices of 14 people about how the death of 60-year-old Gerald Grimard has affected their lives.

On the morning of June 24, 2019, Grimard was stabbed 35 to 40 times by a teen who lived in the same apartment as him in the 600 block of Hopkins Street.

The youth was 15 at the time and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Several immediate family members who spoke in the courtroom described struggling with mental health issues, going to counselling, panic attacks and having a hard time sleeping after Grimard's death.

In a letter read by Victim Services in court, Grimard’s mother, Denise, described the loss of her son as a “missing hole in her heart.”

“I will have to forgive you but I never will forget this horrific murder of my son Gerry and the way you chose to kill him and made him suffer so, so much,” Denise’s letter said.

During the reading of the victim impact statements, many family members in attendance cried.

Yvonne Monks, Grimard’s youngest sister, said his death is one of the hardest things she’d had to go through. She described seeing the blood in the apartment after Grimard’s murder and throwing up from the sight.

Monks said she now goes to support groups, suffers from PTSD and has panic attacks.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the teen went to Grimard’s apartment to borrow a cigarette, when Grimard allegedly began rubbing his back and side and an altercation ensued.

In her statement, Monks defended her brother, saying he wasn’t a pedophile and often worked with youth.

“I want to be crystal clear there is no evidence before this court to support this allegation and that it would be an egregious error to categorize any of Gerry’s (Grimard) actions as being of a sexual nature,” Crown prosecutor Tyla Olenchuk told the courtroom.

Olenchuk lobbied for a seven-year sentence - the maximum for a guilty plea of second-degree murder for a youth - consisting of four years in custody and three years of community supervision.

Olenchuk told Justice Krista Zerr no one knows the true reason for this offence but allowing the youth to have the maximum time to address his “deep-seated issues” will allow him to become a “healthy and functioning adult” when he returns to society.

“The impact on their family and their lives has been catastrophic and cannot be minimized,” Olenchuk said during her submission.

Court will resume on Friday when the defence will give its sentencing arguments and submission.

