Some people living in a three-storey apartment building in the Confederation Park neighbourhood say it’s been months since they’ve received mail.

The tenants say Canada Post rarely delivers because their building mailbox isn’t secure.

Elsa Moore is one of those tenants. She says she moved into an Avenue Living building in August and has never received mail.

“I’m a senior citizen. It’s hard for me running around looking for mail all the time,” Moore said.

She continues to check and lock her mailbox, even though she says there’s not much point.

“I’ve got a key to it. I can lock it, but anyone can get in because the whole top. All you have to do is pull the whole top and it opens everyone’s boxes,” she said.

A notice was posted in the building giving tenants an alternate Canada Post location on Avenue H where mail can be picked up.

Moore says that’s inconvenient, particularly given her car “is a real gas guzzler.”

She says she’s resorted to changing her mailing address to her daughters residence, which means getting her mail is dependent on when her daughter, who works full time, finds time to drop it off.

Four other residents tell CTV News it’s been months since they’ve received mail.

Moore’s neighbour, Darcy Vermett, says he gets mail sporadically once every three or so months and he claims it’s usually bills that are past due.

“I usually get my stuff sent to my mother’s because I never get anything here,” Vermett said.

In an e-mailed statement, Canada Post confirmed there have been delivery issues for at least one month, due to problems with “access to the building and mailboxes.” Others have said it’s been much longer than that, up to a year.

“A notice was posted at the building, which included the location where residents can pick up their mail until this situation is rectified. The customer’s mail is available at the West Depot, 115 Ave H S.,” spokeswoman Nicole Lecompte said.

Lecompte said Canada Post is committed to working with the building landlord to solve the issue.