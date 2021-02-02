SASKATOON -- The mother of Duane Brett Ledoux testified on day two of the first degree murder trial of Marissa Bird.

Carla Pederson testified that she found her son’s body in a home in the 800 block of 17th Street West on Aug. 17.

“I’m never going to forget the event of finding my lifeless son’s body there. And being so decomposed and he was my only son,” said Ledoux.

“We're a very close knit family. I miss him so, so much.”

Pederson said he died on his 25th birthday. She described him as a “loving and caring person” and said he was intelligent, charming and liked to joke around.

“I really want to see justice. I really do,” said Pederson.

Sheena Peekeekoot, Ledoux’s sister, testified on the first say of the trial.

She said she learned that Ledoux was to get a one-minute beating from two or more gang members for kissing a girlfriend of a more senior member of the Terror Squad gang.

Pederson says despite her warnings she believed that Ledoux joined the Terror Squad while serving time in jail.

“It was senseless death for what – kissing a girl, is why he got the minute and got killed. I don’t understand,” said Pederson.

Three other people were also charged with Ledoux’s death. Lenny Daniels, Boden Umpherville and William Chaboyer have been tried and found guilty for their roles.

The trial for Bird is scheduled to last 10 days.