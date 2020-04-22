SASKATOON -- A woman from Outlook, Sask. is making the most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bound to her home, practicing physical distancing, Kimberley Case has sewn thousands of masks for her community.

She leaves the masks on her front porch for anyone to take. Case expects nothing in return, but encourages people to leave a donation for the food bank.

"I'm the crazy lady with all the masks," Case said, laughing.

She said she hopes her masks will protect people from contracting the virus.

"I don't want to see anyone get sicky. I don't want to see anyone lose a loved one. You can't really do much when you're stuck in the house, but I can do this," Case said.

Case's friend, Marina Matlock, nominated her for CTV's Hometown Hero.

"What she's doing, it's heroic as far as I'm concerned," Matlock said.

"She's locked down in her house, like we're all supposed to be, and she wants to use her time to help the community and stop the spread."

The Outlook woman's impact is stretching beyond her hometown.

She's sent masks to friends in Ohio, B.C. and Spokane.

Case modestly credits her work to her sewing machine that's been in her family for generations.

"It's a million miler," she said.

