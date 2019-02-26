Three years into Moon Time Sisters, Nicole White and her team have been able to supply more than one million feminine hygiene products to communities in northern Saskatchewan.

For her efforts, White has now been named a finalist for L’Oreal Paris ‘Women of Worth’ campaign.

White started Moon Time Sisters after hearing stories of young women in Northern Saskatchewan missing school because they didn’t have access to menstrual products.

“I’ve heard of pads costing up to $20 to $25 for something that would cost $5 here in Saskatoon,” she said.

She began collecting pads and tampons and donating them to 25 northern communities.

“I’m just really thankful to be part of it, I’m thankful to be able to support young women in Saskatchewan and to let them know there is a huge movement of people behind them,” White told CTV News.

For her efforts, White has been named one of the top 10 ‘Women of Worth.’ The campaign by L’Oreal Paris honours women who make “a beautiful difference in their communities.”

“I think [Moon Time Sisters] fits perfectly into our ‘worth it’ slogan, in that every women should feel they’re worth it and could go out confidently without having to worry about [menstrual products.] So I really think [White] lives and breathes those values through this cause,” L’Oreal Paris Canada spokeswoman Jessica Zagari said.

The company recognizes 10 women from across the country, each receiving $10,000 for their organization. The public will then vote for the winner who will be given an additional $10,000.

White says being nominated is “humbling.”

“We’ve been able to do so much with so little. I’m just really excited about the possibilities for this next chapter for Moon Time Sisters,” she said.