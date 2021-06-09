SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police found eight bullet holes in The North Mile Restaurant & Pub on Sunday.

Laura Snaddon, who has lived down the street from The North Mile since 2018, wants it shut down.

Snaddon says there’s often yelling and screaming coming from the direction of the bar at all hours of the night, but her main concern is that it’s across the street from Vincent Massey Community School, where her eight-year-old son attends.

“Being a single mother, I’m terrified for my children. The kids have all seen what happened this weekend unfortunately, because they look at it when they leave the school.”

In September 2019, 27-year-old Keegan Venne was stabbed outside the bar and later died.

“There were 40 people in the parking lot, causing a lot of chaos,” Snaddon said of the incident.

“I've also had a guy claiming he was stabbed come to my house at five o'clock in the morning, knock on my door for assistance — which I did not answer, fortunately, because I am a single mother and I was scared for my life. I didn't know what was happening.”

Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies says the situation is concerning.

“This is completely unacceptable for any business to allow this to happen in their establishment,” he said.

“Whether it was their fault or not, there's a neighborhood there and more importantly there's an elementary school across the street.”

Davies says he’s met with police and will be challenging the city’s administration on what steps can be taken to hold businesses accountable.

“The first step for any business in any neighborhood is to have a good neighbor policy, you have to respect the neighborhoods that live beside you, the people that live there,” he said.

“You have to operate in a manner that they feel safe, let alone the school that's right across the street with kids going in and out daily. We can't have any gangs or violence or especially drive by shootings happening in these neighbourhoods.”

Snaddon says people in the community have had enough.

“They're willing to sign petitions,” she said “They're willing to advocate with me to try and get this community safe.”

The pub has not responded to requests for comment.