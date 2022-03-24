‘I’m really proud of our team:’ Sask. gymnast returns from international competition
A Saskatoon gymnast has returned home after competing with Team Canada in Germany.
Amy Jorgensen is the only athlete on the team from Saskatchewan.
The competition, called the EnBW DTB Pokal, featured two days of events. Gymnastics Canada ranked fourth in the mixed and team competitions.
“I’m really proud of our team,” the 15-year-old tells CTV News.
It was the first time Jorgensen competed in mixed events.
“There was both women’s and men’s gymnastics on the same team; I’ve never done that before,” the gymnast says. “I like team competitions a lot better than individual because there’s a bunch of people there to support you.”
Coach Chris Baraniuk says he’s proud of the team’s ranking amid some “very strong countries.”
“Amy started each, day each competition first — including in the mixed team. She handled the pressure quite well,” Baraniuk says. “She's very precise. She wants to do her best. And on a daily basis, she tries to push herself to get to the level that she wants to be.”
Jorgensen says she’s excited to get back to travelling and competing in-person.
The high school student is now gearing up for national championships set to take place in two months.
