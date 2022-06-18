'I'm no longer a number': People gather to celebrate World Refugee Day in Saskatoon

People gathered at Saskatoon’s Civic Square to celebrate and honour refugees on World Refugee Day on Friday.

“The day is meant to honour and celebrate refugees from around the world by bringing them together to know they’re not alone,” said event organizer Bwe Doe Soe.

Soe is a refugee himself and fled from Burma before arriving and settling in Saskatoon. He said seeing all the people gathered gives him encouragement to know he’s not alone.

“When I first came to Saskatoon I thought I was the only refugee but I saw a lot of people from different parts of the world and have a similar experience,” he explained.

Soe said he’s been encouraged to share his story with others so that people understand what it’s like being a refugee and having to flee from their home. He says Canada has been welcoming to him and others.

“When I was in the refugee camp I was never considered as a human and I was not entitled to any citizenship in any country and I was also a number back then,” he said.

“But here in Canada, it’s such a great country … I’m no longer a number and I am proud to be a citizen and enjoy my freedom here.”

The event was filled with live music, free food and speeches from various refugees who shared their stories.

Mayor Charlie Clark and Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper were also in attendance to mark the struggles and triumphs that refugees have had to face in order to call Saskatoon home.

According to the UN Refugee Agency website, there are more than 89 million people in the world that have been forcibly displaced by the end of 2021.