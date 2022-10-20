'I'm living my best life': 61-year-old Sask. Beauty pageant winner

A Blaine Lake woman says she wants to influence how society thinks about women as they age.

“I feel healthier and more alive now than I did when I was 20,” said Brenda Cheveldayoff.

She was crowned Ms. Canada and competed in Miami, Florida in August against 62 semi-finalists from other countries to win the Ms. World International Pro Divisional and Ms. World International Fitness titles.

She says her journey to health and wellness led her to participate in fitness competitions and beauty pageants.

“It’s about getting up there and just being your best self,” said Cheveldayoff.

She says an ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2012, propelled her to focus on nutrition, exercise, and wellness.

“I'm not the same person I was 15-years ago, even back before cancer. I didn’t care too much about how I looked so much or how I felt. It was always about making sure everyone else's needs were met first,” said Cheveldayoff.

MRS. CANADA GLOBE FROM REGINA

Chrisinda Tkatch says she never thought about being in a beauty pageant and was encouraged by friends after she turned 40 to compete in the Mrs. Canada Globe Pageant. She won the title of Mrs. Canada and went on to compete at the Mrs. International Globe pageant in China in 2016 where she finished in the top 10.

“What it did for me was it took me out of my comfort zone. It had me do a lot of stuff in the community and really empower women,” said Tkatch.

The competition also led to her to fundraise for local charities such as SOFIA House.

“I don’t think you should ever let your age stop you from doing anything. I think if you set your mind to it, there’s nothing you can’t do,” she said.

Since becoming Mrs. Canada Globe, Tkatch has gone on to start Face First Medical Aesthetics in Regina and says she’s looking for her next adventure.

CHEVELDAYOFF CONTINUES TO COMPETE

With numerous crowns and titles, 61-years-old Cheveldayoff says she’s grown over the last 10 years and has more confidence now than she had in her twenties and thirties.

“Now in my sixties, I'm living my best life, this is my best life absolutely,” Cheveldayoff said.

With other fitness competitions in her sites, Cheveldayoff says she’ll keep spreading the message of wellness and personal growth to others on and off the runway.

“It’s about just getting up there and just being your best self,” she said.

Cheveldayoff says she’s gotten better with age and learned a lot from the travel associated with pageants and competitions and encourages others to live their best lives.

She’s also toured tour orphanages and schools. On her travels, she said she likes to hand out crowns to children and adults in need of a lift.

“I believe everyone deserves a crown.”

As a farmer, Cheveldayoff says she’s helping to educate others about grain farming in Saskatchewan and explain the different crops to others.

“I say, ‘we are feeding the world’ and they find it fascinating.”