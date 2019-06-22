The 28th annual Pride Parade brought together hundreds of people on a rainy day in Saskatoon, and for many it was the first opportunity to celebrate who they are.

12 year-old Morgan Pearson and her mother Lana Wickstrom took in the 2019 parade in the rain. Pearson came out as gender fluid in November and said she has been waiting months to celebrate at the parade.

“I love celebrating who I am and just being with everyone I love,” said Pearson.” I’m just bursting with love and excitement.”

The LGBTQ community was out in full force on Saturday, and according to Wickstrom, it was an important day to help Pearson see the vibrant pride family that she has become a part of.

“Coming down here and helping her see beyond her school community and her home community, both of which have been extremely supportive, to understand that this is all throughout her community and there is people that she can trust and love and be safe with everywhere,” said Wickstrom.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was a surprise participant in the parade, becoming the first Saskatchewan Party Premier to take part in the festivities.

The rain did not put a damper on the parade, and Amy Rees, the chair of Saskatoon Pride, said it helped bring out the rainbows on Saturday.

“I think this gives people that extra little bit of energy, they’re like this isn’t going to stop us were still going to come out and still going to have a good time,” said Rees.

Over 155 floats participated in the parade this year, and organizers hope it continues to grow.

