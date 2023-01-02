'I just like helping people': Snow angels pulling cars out for free

With snowbanks piling high all over town, even in a city known for winter weather, this is more than some vehicles can handle.

That’s why a Saskatoon man decided to lend a helping hand.

“Me and my friend Julian were driving down the street, and it started with, ‘hey, let’s help this guy out,’” said Shaday Fiddler. “And we did. It all kind of started from there, so I made a Facebook post. It got pretty big and we’ve been pretty busy ever since.”

Beginning with a non-stop first day on Wednesday, Fiddler and his friend have been working all over town pulling cars out of snowbanks.

“The first day it was 17 hours non-stop,” Fiddler told CTV News. “It was 52 vehicles. Now we’ve kind of lost count, we’re just continuously doing it day by day.”

Fiddler is still taking calls from stuck drivers, including his helper whose car got stuck in an alleyway.

“I’m glad I had my buddy to help pull me out,” said Julian Tanner. “It sucks getting stuck, but it’s fun getting pulled out. And it’s fun doing the pulling, too.”

Tanner says in his car, even with winter tires, this much snow is a challenge.

“I think it really matters about ground clearance, really,” said Tanner. “If it’s a little car like that, with a lot of snow, snow tires or not you’re going to get stuck.”

Fiddler says he has no plans of becoming a tow truck driver in the future, but he’ll continue helping out wherever he can.

“Mainly a hobby for me now,” said Fiddler. “I’m going to continue to do it. It’s still going to be free no matter what. I just like helping people.”

With everything from small cars to semi trucks pulled out of the snow, these snow angels are a hit all over Saskatoon.