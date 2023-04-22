'I just felt like I needed to keep his voice going': Saskatoon woman continues cancer research advocacy after losing husband

A Saskatoon woman took her story to Ottawa as part of the Canadian Cancer Society’s advocacy campaign for awareness.

Srini Correa lost her husband, Eshan, to stage 4 cancer in January of 2022. He was 25 years old at the time and had been battling for over three years.

“When my husband was still alive, he was very much an advocate for early prevention and detection due to his young age. He even started some fundraising. He created an organization to raise funds for young adult cancer,” Correa told CTV News.

“After his passing, I just felt like I needed to keep his voice going. I knew that this was something super crucial to him, crucial to our family.”

She said she advocates for awareness and support.

“I think we really need to be aware of cancer because it doesn't discriminate. My husband was diagnosed when he was 25 non-genetic, with no family history. And that just happens to less than one per cent of adults in their 20s but it does happen so we need to really, really talk about cancer in our youth.”

She said the experience to go to Ottawa and share her story was life-changing.

“We got to speak on what we can do for prevention and early detection. I specifically spoke to him [MP Kevin Waugh] on support groups in Saskatchewan, because that's what we're really lacking, support groups, age-appropriate support groups. My husband, he didn't have anyone to connect with.”

She said the experience opened conversations with those on Parliament Hill.

“I think what really hits home is that everyone does have a personal cancer story, whether it happened to them or their families. That's the impact. That's why it helps for the advocacy team to go out there and share our stories. Personal experiences are what really drives people's decision sometimes.

She said support groups for patients and their families were needed.

“I definitely don't really have anyone else I can connect with, even after his passing, and while he went through treatment,” she said.

“Before he was diagnosed, I didn't know anyone with cancer. So now it's all about creating these resources, tools and information out there and getting it out there through our government so that we can really work on prevention, early detection, creating support groups.”