'I just feel sick​': Russian attack stuns Saskatoon Ukrainian community

When Maria Campbell and her sister convinced her parents to come to Canada from Ukraine as tensions with Russia escalated — she thought they might be heading home in a month's time.

That was before Russian troops began airstrikes and shelling within Ukraine on Wednesday.

"What's happening in Ukraine and watching all the videos of the (Russian) military It's like just get the most people you know, who just can't imagine, people in Ukraine that have to live through that," Campbell said from her home in Saskatoon, her voice breaking up as she spoke.

"It's been a tough night."

Campbell moved to Canada in 2011 and while her parents are safe, she fears for her many relatives and friends who are not.

"There are not enough words to describe the sadness and outrage," she said.

"It's hard to believe that something like that is happening in Europe in the 21st century."

Campbell is not alone in her shock.

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Saskatoon Wednesday night to show support for Ukraine as Russian troops moved into the country.

The rally was organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Saskatoon Branch (UCC-SB).

"My heart is breaking and I just feel sick thinking about all the innocent people who are going to suffer," UCC-SB President Christina Rybalka told CTV News.

Rybalka said she also feels "angry" at the rest of the world for not stepping in.

"I'm very worried about my friends and family," Rybalka said.

In light of the Russian invasion, Rybalka said she wants to see more action from world leaders.

"Our government and our allies need to implement devastating economic sanctions against Russia's economy, bans, property that oligarchs own, and Russian assets in the west need to be seized," Rybalka said.

"Russia needs to be fully isolated from the international community immediately."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a "first round" of sanctions earlier this week, following Russia's move to claim that the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk are "independent states."

Rybalka is encouraging people who wish to support Ukraine to "put pressure" on the government and push for further measures such as removing Russia from the UN Security Council.

"Ukraine will also need economic support and humanitarian aid in the trying days ahead," she said

On Thursday, the Ukrainian flag was hoisted outside city hall in Saskatoon.

"Along with other cities across Canada, Saskatoon is raising the flag of Ukraine today," Mayor Charlie Clark said on Twitter.

"Saskatoon has a very large Ukrainian population with many of them facing significant stress and concerned for loved ones," he said.