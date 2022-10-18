'I just don't think it's right': Saskatoon couple battling cancer are running out of money to live

Ben Bosnan and his wife Wendy have been battling a cancer diagnosis for the last two and a half years.

“Everyday is a struggle,” said Wendy.

Bosnan was diagnosed with head and throat cancer that soon spread to his lungs and lymph nodes, and now a tumour in his throat has become entangled with is tongue.

Wendy says all of Bosnan’s teeth had to be removed because of the radiation and chemotherapy treatments to the area, causing him to have to eat through a tube in his stomach for over a year.

“Some days it’s really bad,” she said. “It's hard for him to get up. There's lots of times that I've done his tube feeding while he's in bed sleeping just because he just can't get up, and the pain and everything that's associated with it.”

Bosnan takes several different types of medication every day that need to be ground up and put into his feeding tube.

On top of the emotional and physical toll the cancer is taking on the couple, it’s stretching their finances beyond their limits.

“He gets a disability pension from the federal government, which is just over $1,200 a month,” Bosnan said.

“I have a small survivor's pension, my other husband years ago had passed from cancer, so I have a small pension, it's just over $400. So that's what we're trying to live off of.”

Since Ben requires around the clock care, Wendy says she’s unable to work for bring in extra income.

“If I could maybe get nights or something while he's sleeping and have somebody here I could go back to work, but he needs somebody here 24/7,” she said.

“There's been times where I’ve in the middle of the night had to help him to the bathroom. There’s been times where he's fallen and I've had to pick him up. Someone needs to be here.”

Bosnan says some of the medication is covered, but not all of it, and that cost combined with their monthly mortgage payments means there’s often not enough money left to pay for food or power and gas.

She says SaskPower helped with some of their payments, but won’t anymore, and SaskEnergy was not receptive to their situation.

“It kind of makes you feel crappy because it's almost like they, maybe not that they don't care, but it's like they make you feel like, well, you're a loser,” she said.

“If they would understand, it's not that we don't want to pay. We can't. So what do you do?”

Bosnan says she’s exhausted different types of social programs, and has reached out to both the federal and provincial governments for help.

CONTRACT WORKERS AT GREATEST RISK

Ambreen Sayani, a clinically trained social scientist specializing in health equity, patient engagement and cancer care, says the Bosnans aren’t alone in this challenge.

“In Canada, one out of every two people is likely going to face a diagnosis of cancer, but then you also look at the employment statistics and you can see that almost one out of every two employed Canadians is working in a precarious contract based role, which means they don't have benefits,” she said.

“If they fall sick their contract probably ends, so it's like the perfect storm of having a high percentage of the population that's going to face a certain illness, but then when they're in financial crisis, almost half the population doesn't have the means to deal with it.”

Bosnan was self-employed at the time of his cancer diagnosis, so was not eligible to receive employee benefits.

THE WRONG AGE TO GET SICK

Sayani says because Ben is 61 and Wendy is 59, they fall into a difficult age category.

“They're described as what you call the pre-seniors group, and they are unable to tap into some pension benefits that those who are over 65-years-old can,” she said.

“If you're over 65 there are certain health and social benefits that could be tapped into, but between 50 to 65 years of age it's really a time where if you lose your job you're going to struggle very hard to find a new job that meets your physical ability.”

“I just don't think it's right,” said Bosnan.

“You would think that there would be some kind of program out there that would be willing to step up and help people in this situation, instead of saying, ‘Well, sorry.’ ”

Sayani says there needs to be a change to the employment insurance benefits in Canada.

“Employment Insurance sickness benefit is a 15 week program, cancer treatment in itself lasts anywhere between 16 weeks to 32 weeks. So how does the coverage duration even map the illness? It doesn't. And the amount that's covered which is what this couple is also talking about, is that they just don't have enough income supports to take them through this,” she said.

“They need a reasonable living income that helps put the food on the table, pays their utilities, and means they can focus on what's at hand rather than keeping the electricity and heating on.”

Bosnan says she knows other people are living through the same situation, and hopes talking about it can improve supports.

“Bringing it to light, maybe somebody out there will see it and go ‘Hey, maybe we should try a little bit harder to help these people in this situation,’ ” she said.

“It's not something we asked for, it's something that happened. And we've been dealing with it the best we can.”