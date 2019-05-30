Residents at Porteous Lodge are learning martial arts.

Roughly six residents who are wheelchair-bound gather once a week to learn adapted self defence.

Residents learn blocks, strikes, and throws from local dojo owner Crystal Greenwood.

“Martial arts is for everyone. We’re just taking away the legs in a sense. So they’re striking with the hands, protecting yourself with your hands. You can do a lot with your hands for self defence,” said Greenwood, owner of Okami Martial Arts.

Debi Funk, a resident at Porteous Lodge, joined the martial arts classes to learn how to protect herself.

“I’m just trying to be more independent and go out on my own. I just don’t feel safe, somebody could try to hurt me or take my purse. I need to know how to hang on to it and keep myself safe,” she said.

Residents have been taking adapted self defence classes since April.