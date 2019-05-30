'I just don’t feel safe'; residents at nursing home learn self defence
Residents at Porteous Lodge in a self defence class. (Slavomir Kutas/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 4:23PM CST
Residents at Porteous Lodge are learning martial arts.
Roughly six residents who are wheelchair-bound gather once a week to learn adapted self defence.
Residents learn blocks, strikes, and throws from local dojo owner Crystal Greenwood.
“Martial arts is for everyone. We’re just taking away the legs in a sense. So they’re striking with the hands, protecting yourself with your hands. You can do a lot with your hands for self defence,” said Greenwood, owner of Okami Martial Arts.
Debi Funk, a resident at Porteous Lodge, joined the martial arts classes to learn how to protect herself.
“I’m just trying to be more independent and go out on my own. I just don’t feel safe, somebody could try to hurt me or take my purse. I need to know how to hang on to it and keep myself safe,” she said.
Residents have been taking adapted self defence classes since April.