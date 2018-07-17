After watching his neighbours’ house in Hanley burn down, Tyler Sheffield wanted to help the family of four.

“I was thinking if I could help,” said the seven-year-old.

The boy started a bottle drive to help raise money for the Grindheim family, which lost everything in a fire.

Tyler’s mom posted his fundraiser on Facebook and news of his drive travelled fast. Bottles and cans immediately came pouring in from Hanley and surrounding areas, such as Saskatoon, Dundurn and Martensville.

“Never expected to have two trailer loads,” Terry Sheffield, Tyler’s dad, said. “There’s just no way we can comprehend how much people have given us.”

The Sheffield family received so many empty bottles and cans — thousands — that they had to get a trailer to fit all the bottles to bring to SARCAN Recycling. After two loads, Sheffield said they raised more than $2,500, with all of the funds going to the Grindheim family.

The Grindheim’s lost their house in the fire in June. Over the past 10 years, the family has dealt with a lot of tragedy. The two teens, Josh, 15, and Abby, 13, live with their grandparents after their mom died in 2007 and their father died in 2015.

The Scheffield family wanted the Grindheims to know the community was there for them.

“We don’t have money to give them,” Terry said. “But he had cans, and we had time.”

He said the bottle donations keep coming and they will most likely have another load to drop off at SARCAN.