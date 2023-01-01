'I have no words': Destination wedding derailed by Sunwing cancellations

With bad weather and flight cancellations wreaking havoc across the country, one couple is left scrambling to make alternate plans for their upcoming destination wedding.

Ashley Perry and her fiancé worked as first responders throughout the pandemic, delaying their wedding until it was safe for friends and family to gather in late January.

“I was working from home and I got a text from one of my girlfriends saying Sunwing just canceled their flights out of Saskatchewan,” said Perry. “And that’s when it all went downhill.”

Perry previously had to change plans because of pandemic-driven price increases. She hoped that was something she could pass to her travel agent.

Early on she started noticing problems.

“The price increases,” Perry told CTV News. “We started at one price point at the beginning. Then I found those rates were no longer available, I had to book at the current going rate which is $250 per person more, because the person who reserved the block of rooms didn’t do it correctly.”

While Perry lives in Ontario, many of her guests are coming from Saskatchewan. With less than a month until the wedding, they’ve been given two options from the airline.

“They can either get a refund sometime in the next 30 days, or they can find their own way to Toronto, Ottawa, or Montreal, but at their own cost.”

It’s as close as possible to a nightmare for the soon-to-be bride, who now has this to add to her plate.

“Trying to get through the emails, trying to get through the planning, trying to do all these things and it’s been one headache after another,” Perry said.

For those who remain stranded abroad, Premier Moe says his government has been in contact with the federal transport ministry and Sunwing. He’s asking for a detailed plan to return Saskatchewan passengers home.

In a statement, Sunwing says it had initially planned to supplement seasonal demand for air travel from Saskatoon and Regina with temporary foreign pilots for the winter months.

“When foreign pilot deployment was not agreed to, we brought in subservices to sustain our operations, however the conditions and schedule have proven too significant for our subserviced aircraft partners,” the statement reads.

We recognize that, despite our best efforts, we have failed to deliver on our customers’ expectations, and we deeply apologize for not meeting the standards of service our Saskatoon and Regina customers rightfully expect,”

Sunwing says Saskatoon and Regina passengers notified of cancelled flights 14 days or less before departure are entitled to a $125 cash compensation.