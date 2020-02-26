SASKATOON -- A witness changed his mind and decided to testify in a second-degree murder trial.

On Tuesday, the man refused to answer the Crown’s questions.

The judge found him contempt of court, but gave the witness the deadline of Tuesday morning to change his mind and answer the questions.

“I had a change of heart,” the witness, who cannot be named under a publication ban, told court on Wednesday.

Dallin Singharath is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Tyler Applegate’s death.

The 27-year-old father was shot at his 33rd Street West home on July 22, 2017, following an argument with a man who was urinating on his fence. He died in hospital weeks later.

The witness said he was on meth and drunk the day of the shooting.

“Somebody got shot, somebody got killed over nothing,” he testified.

Much of the witness’ testimony is also protected under a publication ban.

On Tuesday, the witness said he was “dope sick.” The man‘s body shook on the stand.

On Wednesday, the witness confirmed he wasn’t sick and was “just messing” with the court.

Proceedings are expected to continue on Thursday.