'I felt emotional': FSIN honours children on first day of annual Pow Wow
The Federation of Sovereign of Indigenous Nations (FSIN) annual Cultural Celebration and Pow Wow is back for its 27th year. It kicked off on Friday by honouring children with a youth Pow Wow.
Hundreds of youth dancers, singers and drummers performed in the youth Pow Wow at Sasktel Centre.
“It’s overwhelming, honestly I felt emotional seeing all the little ones in their regalia and how proud they are,” FSIN Third Vice Chief Aly Bear said.
Bear says she remembers going to FSIN Pow Wow’s since she was a child. This year, its the first time the event will have a whole day honouring children.
Every aspect of the day including music, dancing, announcers, and floor directors were led by youth.
“They’re learning how to put a Pow Wow on together without having to have adults there as well. They can take this forward and set up Pow Wow’s on their own,” Bear said.
Hailey Rose is the female youth representative with FSIN and says growing up she wasn’t a dancer and didn’t get to attend Pow Wow’s as a child, causing a disconnection with her culture.
“It reminds me when I was young and wanted to be a part of that and it shows that it’s never too late because look at what we’re capable of,” Rose said.
While hundreds of children are attending, some are making memories for the first time. Kristy Monias brought her two-year-old son and baby son in full regalia to dance while in a jolly jumper.
Attending culture events is something she wasn’t able to do and now wants to pass it on to her children.
“My family, we didn’t really practice our culture until now, when I started university. I learned more with the elders and sat with them, went to sweats and I’m excited they get to grow up with their culture now,” Monias said.
The annual Pow Wow is something many people look forward to. Shaun Assoon and his nine-year-old son woke up early and hit the road by 6 a.m. to come, driving from George Gordon First Nation.
Assoon says his son had been practicing all week in anticipation for the event.
“He wanted to ignite that power spirit inside of him … he was excited to dance, he just loves to dance and we try our best to support our kids and travel all summer with him,” Assoon said.
While residential schools tried to take away Indigeous culture, Brock McLeod-Waditaka, the male youth representative with FSIN, says Indigenous people are showing their strength and resilience.
“Our culture was taken away from us and we’re slowly bringing it back … It’s just nice to see it coming all back together piece by piece,” McLeod-Waditaka said.
The Pow Wow continues into the weekend with more competitions taking place, including the new Miss FSIN being crowned.
