SASKATOON -- Police are investigating after a gun was fired inside a Saskatoon apartment building Friday afternoon

Officers say no one was injured but found bullet holes inside a unit inside the building located in the 100 block of Avenue U South.

The building's manager Shehbaz Mohammed said a gun was fired in a third-floor unit, following a party, with at least one bullet flyng into a unit on the floor below.

He said he believes the person who allegedly fired the gun did not live in the building.

"The lady in (the unit) told me it was her visitor and he had some kind of gun, and shot it at the floor," Mohammed, who has lived at Paul Wilkenson Place for six years, told CTV News.

Mohammed said he's urging residents to be mindful of who they’re letting through the doors.

"I feel sad, this is a family building," Mohammed said.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing, according police